Contrary to earlier reports, Arsenal aren’t interested in a move for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, reports in Spain suggested the Gunners were close to agreeing a £31m deal for the star.

According to Goal, earlier reports of Arsenal’s interest in Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez are wide of the mark, it’s understood that the Gunners’ key target this summer is still Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. Whilst the north London club have explored alternatives to the Eagles ace, Vazquez isn’t one of them – a move for the Spaniard isn’t on Arsenal’s agenda this summer.

Spanish publication AS claimed earlier today that Unai Emery’s side were close to agreeing a €35m (£31.5m) for the winger who turned 28 this week.

Unai Emery has a major rebuild of the Gunners on his hands this summer and one of the key areas that the side need to strengthen in – is on the wings.

Arsenal academy graduate Alex Iwobi is one of the only natural wide players at the club, attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been deployed on the wings since his move to north London and his performances have been mediocre at best.

Bolstering their options on the wing would leave Arsenal with a frightening attack, strike duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were phenomenal last season but the pair need some quality support from midfield if they are to fire the Gunners back to where they belong.