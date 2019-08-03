Man United are reportedly confident that Paulo Dybala will accept their €11m-a-year contract offer, as they look to finalise a move to Old Trafford for the Argentine.

It looks as if Dybala will be involved in a swap deal that’ll see Romelu Lukaku join Juventus, as Football Italia note that both United and Juve, as well as Lukaku’s agent, have all agreed on a deal, with just Dybala’s agreement needed in order to finalise the move.

And amid this, it seems like the Red Devils are confident that Dybala will accept their contract offer, something that’ll surely see his proposed move to the club go through.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, United have offered Dybala a deal worth €11M-a-year which, when converted and worked out, equates to around £192,000-a-week.

Pedulla’s report also states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are confident Dybala will accept this offer, as they look to seal a sensational swap deal that’ll see them get their hands on the Argentine.

Bringing in Dybala will be a breath of fresh air for United, as if they do sign him, they’ll be getting their hands on a player who’s capable of taking their attack to the next level.

Lukaku has been a solid signing for the club since his arrival from Everton in 2017, with the Belgian bagging 28 goals in 66 league games over the past two seasons.

However, given how much United paid to sign him in the first place, we’re sure there are some fans who’d have expected more from the 26-year-old, and some who even want him gone.

And, should Dybala accept United’s contract offer, it looks like those fans could be about to get their wish.