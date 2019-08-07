Arsenal skipper Laurent Koscielny has cited a desire to return to France being behind his decision to join Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The Gunners announced the departure of Koscielny on their official website yesterday. The 33-year old joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2010 and made 353 appearances for the club, scoring 27 goals and providing 5 assists.

During his stay at the Emirates, Koscielny won 5 trophies that included 3 FA Cups and 2 Community Shields. Last season, the Frenchman led Arsenal to the Europa League final and was also in the Team of the Season.

Following the end of the campaign, the 33-year old refused to travel with Arsenal for their pre-season tour. This was enough to suggest that he wanted to leave the club and now, the centre-back has joined Bordeaux.

Koscielny took to social media to reveal the reason he wanted to join the Ligue 1 club, suggesting that he was keen to return to his homeland for the final stages of his career.

The former France international wrote: “As you know i engaged with @girondins. After 9 years spent at Arsenal, I took the decision to leave. I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which I learned, evolved, grew up.

“This experience made me the player I am today. My decision to leave has been discussed for months with my club, my team-mates, my coach, and it has been a well thought decision. I see this departure like a new turning point in my life as a player but also in in my life as a man and a family man. However I hope you understand, and in any case I cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal.

“I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join [Bordeaux]. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination.”

Koscielny’s departure means that Arsenal only have Sokratis Papastathopoulos and the under-performing Shkodran Mustafi as their options in central defence.

The likes of Kostas Mavropanos and Rob Holding will have to step up and perform for the Gunners because with time running out, there are doubts over Arsenal signing another centre-back before tomorrow’s deadline day.

The Europa League runners-up start their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday at St. James’ Park.