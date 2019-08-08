‘Pathetic’ and ‘absolute shambles’ – These Man Utd fans fume over key issue as Lukaku exit confirmed

Man Utd confirmed the departure of Romelu Lukaku on Thursday as the Belgian forward secured a move to join Italian giants Inter.

The 26-year-old signed for the Red Devils in 2017 from Everton, and went on to score 42 goals in 96 games. However, he struggled last season after bagging just 15 goals in 45 outings as question marks were raised over his suitability to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred style of play.

As noted by BBC Sport, the deal taking him to Inter is set to see Man Utd pocket £74m, although given how late the move went through, Solskjaer has not seen a replacement added to the squad.

On one hand, it could be argued that United have enough up front with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Daniel James, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all offering quality and depth.

However, with Lukaku gone, that takes away a potentially crucial different dynamic up front with his physical presence and goalscoring ability in and around the box.

That is what has left these Man Utd fans particularly disappointed, as the club’s decision to not fill the void this summer and go into the season one striker down is seemingly not sending the right message.

Time will tell if Solskjaer and his squad manage without Lukaku or a quality replacement, but ultimately there is an ongoing sense of frustration and anger towards the club ownership over how they are choosing to invest in the squad.

It’s worth noting that Man Utd did splash out £80m on Harry Maguire earlier this week, as per BBC Sport, while Sky Sports note that a further £50m was spent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In turn, Man Utd have spent money this summer but ultimately it remains to be seen if it’s enough to compete and whether or not they have invested wisely to ensure that they’re moving in the right direction with a balanced squad.

Clearly though, an injury to either Rashford or Martial could be a huge blow for Solskjaer between now and January.

Waited until transfer deadline day all along when it was clear he would be going a long time ago just to try and keep fans quiet. We’ve pocketed close to £74m and are not reinvesting a single penny of it when we desperately need to. Lining the pockets of the Glazers. Pathetic. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) August 8, 2019

Y'all have made me dread the only constant thing i used to look forward to every year since i was a kid. Screw you woodward and screw you glazers. No wonder Pogba wants to leave this absolute Mess. — Sad MUFC fan (@thereversefIash) August 8, 2019

I’m glad he’s gone because of the way he went about things HOWEVER the board should of had someone in mind to bring in to replace but have once again LET US DOWN!!! #GlazersOut — Con? (@concon19988) August 8, 2019

And was not replaced!!!!! — Brandon Psaila (@PsailaBrandon) August 8, 2019

Who we replacing him with?

Where is the money going which is generated by the club?

Why are we starting the season still needing a CM and now a ST? Absolute shambles. #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/gbijSAEpmh — Totally Man Utd™ ? (@TotallyMUFC) August 8, 2019

And you didn't replace him. Are you happy? — Zach™? (@mufczach) August 8, 2019