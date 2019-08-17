Menu

Video: Luka Modric gets his first straight red card as these fans lay into VAR for harsh decision

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

It might be one of the most irritating cliches when someone bemoans “they’re not that type of player” in an attempt to defend a poor challenge for a red card. Luka Modric could fall under that category only this time the red card decision does look to be a bit harsh.

He was shown a straight red card against Celta Vigo for a challenge on Denis Suarez. He does catch his ankle in what looks like a sore one but the challenge looked pretty innocuous.

These fans certainly didn’t think it deserved a straight red and think VAR should’ve intervened:

A tweet from Squawka confirmed it was the first time the Croatian was shown a red card in his professional career.

Fortunately for Real Madrid Toni Kroos scored a second goal minutes after the sending off so they look set to win the game.

