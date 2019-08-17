Video: Luka Modric gets his first straight red card as these fans lay into VAR for harsh decision

It might be one of the most irritating cliches when someone bemoans “they’re not that type of player” in an attempt to defend a poor challenge for a red card. Luka Modric could fall under that category only this time the red card decision does look to be a bit harsh.

He was shown a straight red card against Celta Vigo for a challenge on Denis Suarez. He does catch his ankle in what looks like a sore one but the challenge looked pretty innocuous.

Does Luka Modric really deserve this red card?pic.twitter.com/le1zMrX7QF — O D O G W U???? (@TweetAtAustin) August 17, 2019

These fans certainly didn’t think it deserved a straight red and think VAR should’ve intervened:

Modric will win that appeal. That was a bullshit red card. Yellow? Yes — Tony (@TonyG916) August 17, 2019

Yea it was a late tackle …but I’m stil amazed at the VAR induced red card for Modric . — *IfE* (@ifeduyile) August 17, 2019

Bogus red card on modric and VAR looked at it too it’s okay kroos just scored a screamer to put us up 2-0 — Diego Huitron (@Diegoh_XO) August 17, 2019

Modric’s red card wouldn’t have stood if not for VAR — Lt.Gen Warkaholic (@ibras007) August 17, 2019

A tweet from Squawka confirmed it was the first time the Croatian was shown a red card in his professional career.

Luka Modri? has been shown a straight red card for the first time in his 16-year senior career. Just the second time he’s been sent off. ? pic.twitter.com/U3td858xxd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 17, 2019

Fortunately for Real Madrid Toni Kroos scored a second goal minutes after the sending off so they look set to win the game.