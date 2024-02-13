Exclusive: Real Madrid duo will decide their own futures

In order to play for Real Madrid, you have to be a player of a certain standard. To be successful there and have any sort of longevity, then those who get to pull on the shirt need to be world class.

That’s certainly a description that can be applied to both Toni Kronos and Luka Modric.

The German and the Croatian legends are getting no younger, and it appears that both are reaching a crossroads in their careers.

Whilst they could still be said to be at the ‘top of their game,’ the knowledge that they perhaps can’t get about the pitch like they used to, and that other, younger players are now coming through and deserve a starting spot in their stead, could well be pushing them towards retirement or a move elsewhere.

One thing is clear, however. They, and only they, will make that decision.

Los Blancos have afforded them the courtesy to decide upon their own futures, with manager, Carlo Ancelotti’s words perhaps playing a part in their thinking.

“Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are two of the best players in the world and they have earned the right to decide what they want to do in terms of staying at Real Madrid or not,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Carlo Ancelotti has said that he believes that players should retire when they’re still at the top, but it’s completely up to Kroos and Modric now – Real Madrid are just waiting on their decision.

“Aside from Kroos and Modric, there is the potential left-back situation with Alphonso Davies as discussed, and let’s see if a new right-back could also be a topic too, based on opportunities.”

Were the pair to decide upon pastures new this summer, it would certainly mark a ‘before and after’ at a club that many consider to be the best in the world.