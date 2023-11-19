Report names Luka Modric’s next potential destination as he looks set to leave Madrid in the summer

According to The Sun, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is set to leave the club after 12 years this summer.

His contract with the club will come to an end of the season and there have been no indications so far that there will be an extension.

As per the report, the player is open to moving to Saudi Arabia if the offer is suitable and that is where his next destination is rumoured to be.

The Saudi sides under PIF spent a lot of money in the summer to lure some of the biggest names in football to the country and they are expected to continue to splash the cash in January.

If he leaves Madrid, he will be leaving as a legend of the club with the Croatian being a key player in their extraordinary triumphs over the last decade.

He has made over 500 appearances for the Spanish giants so far, scoring 37 and assisting 78.

He has won an incredible 23 trophies with them including 5 Champions Leagues, and 3 league titles. His brilliant performance in 2018 also saw him win the Ballon d’Or.