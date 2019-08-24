Talks planned: Unai Emery confirms Arsenal star could seal transfer away

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed there will be talks over Nacho Monreal’s future at the club and that he could soon seal a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard has been with the Gunners since 2013 and has generally been a solid and reliable performer for the north London giants in that time.

However, Monreal is now 33 and perhaps looking past his best, with the signing of Kieran Tierney from Celtic this summer likely to push him down the pecking order once he returns from injury.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Onda Vasca, Monreal could now be on his way out to Real Sociedad before the transfer window closes elsewhere in Europe.

La Liga teams can still make purchases until September 2nd, and Emery has now told football.london that Arsenal are seemingly open to discussing Monreal’s departure.

This perhaps makes sense for AFC after a summer of big spending, with the club surely needing to balance the books, while this also represents a good opportunity to cash in on a player whose value could soon drop rapidly.

“He made a very big match, he’s a big professional for us,” Emery told football.london. “We need to speak in the next days. In Europe the transfer window isn’t finished.

“We are going to speak about all the situations and possibilities. It’s the reason I was speaking about, it’s not normal we finished two weeks ago and in Europe it finishes in the next week.

“The squad is not completely closed for us. Some players can leave. We cannot sign others. It depends a little the next days on how we can decide on some circumstances with some players.

“With Nacho one possibility is open, we are going to speak about that.”