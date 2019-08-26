Manuel Pellegrini: Goncalo Cardoso is NOT ready to play for West Ham

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has made it clear that summer signing Goncalo Cardoso is not yet ready to make his debut for the club.

The highly-rated 18-year-old joined the Hammers from Boavista this summer, having caught the eye during his time in Portugal.

However, he’ll have to wait a little longer before making it into the West Ham first-team.

“Goncalo is a young player who maybe needs some more time,” Pellegrini told football.london.

He added, however, that another summer signing Albian Ajeti could make his debut against Newport in the Carabao Cup.

“I am sure that Ajeti will play,” the Chilean tactician said.

“He deserves that opportunity, he is doing very well during training sessions.”