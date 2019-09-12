Chelsea have been handed a small boost in regards to their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha, as the Crystal Palace forward looks set to get rid of his agent.

The Sun noted last month that the Blues were are set to launch an £80M swoop for the Ivorian international in the January window should the club manage to get their transfer ban cut short.

And following this news, it seems like Zaha is getting ready to bin off his agent ahead of the January window, as the Times are stating that the Palace forward has informed his agent that he wants to end their time together.

It remains to be seen whether Zaha will end up getting rid of his agent, and what kind of impact this will have on his future, however it could end up proving to be a good thing from Chelsea’s point of view.

Zaha’s failure to leave Palace this summer may have been down to his agent playing hardball, thus if he changes the agency he’s with, he may find it easier to leave the Eagles in upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea could definitely do with signing Zaha in the January window if their performances so far are anything to go off.

The Blues have won just one of their first four games under Frank Lampard this term despite playing just one of the ‘top six’ so far.

Zaha’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, should it happen, will definitely improve the club’s attacking options, something that’ll help them in their attempts to win games and finish inside the top four this campaign.