Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius made a shocking mistake for loan club Besiktas in their Europa League tie this evening, the blunder led to Slovan Bratislava scoring.

Despite it looking as though Besiktas’ defender was about to deal with a dangerous long ball from Slovan, Karius decided to charge out of his goal and head the ball clear.

The German’s attempted header certainly didn’t go to plan, the ball grazed the ace’s man bun before rolling towards the goal – leaving Andraz Sporar free to slot the ball into an empty net.

Take a look at the 26-year-old’s costly mistake below:

Oh no Loris Karius! The former Liverpool keeper makes a huge blunder to gift Slovan Bratislava the lead against Besiktas ? pic.twitter.com/t3dUFbQndA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 19, 2019

LORIS KARIUS HAS DONE IT AGAIN. WHAT A LEGEND! ???pic.twitter.com/1JhUE74bva — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 19, 2019

Football fans will still have Karius’ costly errors for Liverpool in their Champions League final against Real Madrid etched into their memories.

The stopper can look comfortable between the stick for the majority of matches, however, the star makes costly mistakes far too frequently.