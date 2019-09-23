Juventus make the trip to Brescia on Tuesday night, and they’ll do so without Cristiano Ronaldo after he was left out of their squad.

The Bianconeri have had a hectic schedule this past fortnight, and it doesn’t get any easier with the Serie A fixtures being relentless coupled with the Champions League games.

In turn, Maurizio Sarri will need to rotate and manage his players, especially those who might be struggling with injuries or fitness issues.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juve boss conceded that Ronaldo was a concern ahead of their clash with Brescia in midweek as he was struggling with a slight thigh strain and muscle fatigue.

With that in mind, the Italian tactician has opted to leave his superstar forward out for the trip to Brescia, as seen in the club’s tweet below, while Douglas Costa, Mattia De Sciglio and Mario Mandzukic are all missing too along with long-term absentee Giorgio Chiellini.

With that in mind, it will be a test of the quality and depth in the Juventus squad, and especially given that they haven’t been particularly convincing to this point as displayed in their closely-fought 2-1 win over Verona at the weekend, the pressure will be on to get the right result.

Rivals Inter have made a promising start to the campaign and lead the way in the Serie A standings, and so it will be down to the players named below to produce in the absence of their talisman to ensure that lead doesn’t get any bigger in the coming days.

Given Sarri can still call upon the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, it’s safe to say that he’ll still have plenty of options in that department.