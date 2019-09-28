Video: Alexis Sanchez scores quick-fire double for Inter Milan as Man United loanee scores for first time summer move

Alexis Sanchez opened his account for Inter Milan this afternoon, as he bagged twice in quick succession to give Antonio Conte’s side a 2-0 lead against Sampdoria.

Having join the club on loan from Man United over the summer, the Chilean was yet to get off the mark for the Italian giants, something that changed following his brace today.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ 1st goal for Inter pic.twitter.com/jBhzAak5OU — InterMemes (@Inter_Memes) September 28, 2019

? Does this count as Alexis Sanchez’s first goal for Inter? ??Stefano Sensi hits one from distance and the Chilean’s back helps it in to put the Nerazzurri 1-0 up against Sampdoria! pic.twitter.com/UbTM5CxoNW — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 28, 2019

Alexis Sanchez league goals for Man Utd last season: 1 ? Alexis Sanchez league goals for Inter (22 mins into his first start): 2 ?pic.twitter.com/KBaTj0zrM1 — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) September 28, 2019

Sanchez’s first was fortunate, as Sensi’s shot hit his back before firing into the bottom corner form 25 yards to open the scoring for Inter, with his second coming following a brilliant pass from Sensi.

Seems like Sanchez could be getting back to his best following his torrid spell at Old Trafford!

Pictures via Bein Sports and Premier Sports