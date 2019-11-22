Rafa Benitez has been linked with the West Ham job this week and it’s suggested he’ll perhaps relish working with a number of the players in the current squad.

The pressure is building on Manuel Pellegrini as the Hammers have lost four of their last five Premier League games and have in turn slipped down to 16th place in the table.

Unless there is an upturn in form in the near future, it is likely to raise further question marks over his future at the club, and Benitez has been touted as a possible replacement for the Chilean tactician, as noted by the Mirror.

Time will tell if he opts to leave his current job at Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League which comes with a lucrative salary, but according to HITC, he could be tempted by the West Ham job given he tried to sign a number of their players during his time at Newcastle.

The report notes that Lukasz Fabianski, Jack Wilshere, Michail Antonio, Robert Snodgrass and Sebastien Haller were all linked with a move to Newcastle at some point during Benitez’s tenure on Tyneside, and so he would clearly find the idea of coaching them all at once an appealing proposition.

Firstly though it remains to be seen if West Ham decide to replace Pellegrini before the pieces perhaps begin to fall into place for Benitez to return to the Premier League.