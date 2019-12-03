Barcelona ready to offer €70m and midfield ace to secure Luis Suarez replacement

It seems pretty clear that Luis Suarez is going to need replaced at Barcelona soon, he’s in his thirties and is becoming increasingly injury prone, so they need to find an alternative option.

It would make more sense for Barca to secure his replacement now for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it would allow the new player to settle in and they would still have Suarez on hand to step in if they weren’t up to standard straight away.

Secondly it would also help them from a negotiating point of view. As soon as teams realise that Barca need a new number nine, they will push the asking price right up. Barcelona couldn’t go into a season without a world class option up front so could end up over a barrel if they leave it too late.

As a result, Donbalon has reported that they are looking to make a move for Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan. The young Argentine has really impressed this season and looks like the ideal option to replace Suarez. They suggest that the Catalans will offer €70m plus Arturo Vidal to make it happen.

Vidal is a former favourite of Antonio Conte from his Juventus days and Inter need reinforcements in the midfield so that could be an appealing option for the Italians. It remains to be seen if they would consider that as an acceptable offer, but it could make sense to cash in while his stock is high.

It would weaken Inter from an attacking point of view, but it might give an opportunity for Alexis Sanchez to step up and partner Romelu Lukaku.