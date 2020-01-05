Menu

‘Exceptional’ – These Liverpool fans praise ace’s performance vs Everton

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s second-string managed to get the better of rivals Everton in today’s Merseyside derby with a 1-0 win.

The Reds were on the back-foot for the first-half of the match, which is understandable considering the Toffees fielded a strong starting eleven.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men took their foot off the gas in the second-half of the heated encounter and Liverpool’s youngsters showed that they’re ready to perform on the big stage by taking advantage.

Curtis Jones scored the decisive goal of the clash in the 70th minute, the versatile midfielder produced a moment of magic to hit the back of the net.

Some fans were particularly impressed with the performance of full-back Neco Williams, here’s what they made of his display:

Going off of today’s performance, it’s hard not to see why Williams is being tipped as a star in the making for both the Reds and Wales.

The 18-year-old only had one first-team appearance to his name coming into today’s mammoth clash, he gave an incredible account of himself as he displayed an impressive work-rate.

With Liverpool’s full-backs required to be energetic, it seems as though Williams could potentially develop into a solid backup for superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold.

