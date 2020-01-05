‘Exceptional’ – These Liverpool fans praise ace’s performance vs Everton

Liverpool’s second-string managed to get the better of rivals Everton in today’s Merseyside derby with a 1-0 win.

The Reds were on the back-foot for the first-half of the match, which is understandable considering the Toffees fielded a strong starting eleven.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men took their foot off the gas in the second-half of the heated encounter and Liverpool’s youngsters showed that they’re ready to perform on the big stage by taking advantage.

Curtis Jones scored the decisive goal of the clash in the 70th minute, the versatile midfielder produced a moment of magic to hit the back of the net.

Some fans were particularly impressed with the performance of full-back Neco Williams, here’s what they made of his display:

Evertons first teamcant even beat our U23’s AHAHAHAHAHAHA — RF9 ?? (@PrimeFirmino) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams put in a shift today, exceptional — Abhishek? (@amehta__) January 5, 2020

Thought Neco Williams did very well today. Not going to push TAA for a starting spot, but surely a better backup RB option than Gomez and Clyne at this point. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams, out of nowhere, looking like another potential star at RB. — Noor Patterson (@NoorPatty) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams with one of the best performances from a fullback This season — L (@LfcLuke__) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams is a gem. Should be our backup RB from now on. Has the attributes that TAA possesses. — CWC Champions (BITW) (@Klopptonite) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams. Brilliant. That’s the tweet. — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 5, 2020

Neco Williams is better than your RB — • (@Ifcmatt) January 5, 2020

Going off of today’s performance, it’s hard not to see why Williams is being tipped as a star in the making for both the Reds and Wales.

The 18-year-old only had one first-team appearance to his name coming into today’s mammoth clash, he gave an incredible account of himself as he displayed an impressive work-rate.

With Liverpool’s full-backs required to be energetic, it seems as though Williams could potentially develop into a solid backup for superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold.