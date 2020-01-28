Simon Jordan claims Klopp would leave Liverpool for a ‘better opportunity’

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan shockingly claimed on talkSPORT that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will leave leave the Reds ‘as soon as a better opportunity than Liverpool comes along for him.’

Jordan also added that the German potentially leaving the Anfield outfit for a ‘better opportunity’ in the future is simply ‘what football managers do’.

The surprise claim was made whilst Jordan was also slamming Klopp’s decision to take a break alongside his senior players for Liverpool’s FA Cup 4th round replay tie against Shrewsbury.

Here’s what Jordan had to say on Klopp possibly leaving the Merseyside outfit:

“Believe me, as sure as day follows night, as soon as a better opportunity than Liverpool comes along for him, he’ll be off – that’s what football managers do,”

“That doesn’t alter the fact he is a world-class, absolute top drawer, elite amongst the elite football manager and has done an absolutely mercurial job at Liverpool by taking them on from where Brendan Rodgers took them…”

Jordan’s claims seem quite ridiculous if we are to be totally honest. Klopp only signed a contract extension with the Reds last month, Liverpool announced that the German is tied down until 2024.

The 52-year-old hasn’t expressed any desire to leave recently and Jordan’s argument that he’d leave for a ‘better opportunity’ seems flawed.

Whether you’re a Liverpool fan or not – it’s quite clear that right now Liverpool are the hottest team in world football. At this moment in time it doesn’t look like there’s anywhere that Klopp would be better off.

Is Jordan perhaps taking out his anger on Klopp’s FA Cup decision by making this surprise claim?