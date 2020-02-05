Christian Eriksen aims dig at Tottenham just a week after completing Inter Milan transfer

Christian Eriksen has only been an Inter Milan player for eight days, but he’s already throwing serious shade at former club Tottenham.

The Denmark international was a star performer for Spurs in his six and a half years in north London, but not once did he manage a single trophy win with the club.

Eriksen may already be onto a big win with Inter, who are very much in this season’s title race in Serie A after great work done by Antonio Conte since he took over in the summer.

Conte has made a number of promising signings, with Romelu Lukaku a hit since he joined from Manchester United in the summer, and Eriksen joined alongside Ashley Young and Victor Moses this winter.

No wonder the former Ajax man is now feeling increasingly confident about getting some hands on his silverware!

“There’s a big chance of winning a trophy here or a bigger chance than where I was of course,” Eriksen told Sky Sports.

He added: “I’m here to win and start something new. The last time I won something was at Ajax so it’s many years ago. I still remember the feeling so I want to achieve it here as well.”

Tottenham fans probably won’t appreciate this little dig, with the team coming very close to winning the Premier League title in 2015/16 and reaching the Champions League final just last season.

Some will no doubt feel if Eriksen had upped his game just a tad in some crucial moments, he may well have landed the trophies he so obviously craves.