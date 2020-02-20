It’s common to see a player who excels at a big club, but can’t quite handle the step up to the truly elite teams.

That’s not to say that they lack the ability, but sometimes they thrive on being the main man at a slightly lower level, and becoming just another part of the team when they move can see them fail to make an impact.

It’s not clear if Timo Werner falls into that category, but it’s starting to look like he’s outgrown RB Leipzig. He’s already scored 20 Bundesliga goals this term and has shown he can perform in the Champions League too, so this could be the perfect time for him to move on.

The Liverpool Echo reported on some comments made by Leipzig boss Julien Nagelsmann to German outlet Kicker, and it looks like he’s trying to warn his star player against a move to Anfield.

He said: “He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too. The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”

It’s not clear if he thinks Werner won’t be able to handle a diminished role if he did make the move, but clearly he thinks he does benefit from having the team built around him.

It will be interesting to see if he does move somewhere new this Summer.