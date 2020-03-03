Man United ace signs professional contract amid interest from Europe

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Manchester United ace Shola Shoretire has pre-agreed a professional contract with the Red Devils, this deal will come into place after the ace’s 17th birthday.

The 16-year-old starlet has already signed scholarship terms with the Red Devils and the Manchester outfit have managed to secure the commitment of one of their top talents ahead of time.

The Athletic report that Shoretire led the Red Devils to their first FA Youth Cup semi-finals since 2012 after grabbing a goal for the Under-18s last Friday.

It’s claimed that a number of European clubs have been interested in signing the winger, United have now managed to tie down the England Under-16s ace with a long-term professional deal.

Shoretire already has an impressive record to his name, the Athletic reiterate that the attacker became the youngest ever player to feature in the UEFA Youth League with an outing against Valencia.

Shoretire was just 14 years old when he appeared for United’s youth side in this tournament back in December 2018. The attacker has been with the Old Trafford outfit since the age of 10.