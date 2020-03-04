Harry Kane is one of the best strikers on the planet and has been so over the past few years thanks to his impressive performances for Tottenham.

The England international has been an integral player for Spurs, netting 181 goals in 278 matches. However, a report from the Telegraph states that the 26-year-old would consider his future with the North London club during the summer and they will demand £150million if he decides to leave.

A player of Kane’s stature would undoubtedly want to win trophies and Spurs still stand a chance of winning silverware this season as they’re yet to be eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League.

However, if the north London club don’t win anything soon, they may have to lose their most important player.

Kane is a world-class striker and there would be very few clubs who wouldn’t want to sign him if he wants to leave Spurs. Here are five clubs the England captain could join.

Juventus

The Bianconeri’s attack currently includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain whose current contract with them expires in the summer. The 32-year-old has been linked to Athletic Bilbao recently by Marca.

Provided Higuain leaves, Juve could try to sign another striker in the summer and Kane would be a very good option. An attack consisting of him and Ronaldo would be a menace for any defence in Europe. The addition of Kane could also enhance Juve’s chances of lifting the Champions League.

PSG



The Ligue 1 champs currently have one of the best attacks in Europe but there’s a fair chance of them losing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at some point, with the former linked with Barcelona by Sport and the latter reported to be a top target for Real Madrid by L’Equipe, as translated by the Sun. PSG would undoubtedly stand to make a huge profit from the transfers of both players and will be able to use that cash on a big-name replacement.

Kane would be a very suitable option for the Parisians if they sell Neymar and Mbappe and there’s little doubt he’d continue to bang the goals in in Ligue 1.

Barcelona

The Blaugrana have been more than eager to lift a sixth Champions League but have been unable to do so since their treble-winning season in 2015. The current Barca squad needs defensive reinforcements but a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez would also be required.

The Uruguayan was in fine form before getting injured but given the fact that he’s 33, it shouldn’t be long before the club look for replacements and Kane could be a suitable addition to the squad. An attack comprising of the England skipper, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann would be a force to be wary of.

Real Madrid

It’s never surprising when any top footballer in Europe is linked with Real Madrid as Los Blancos are a club which always targets and attracts the biggest names in the game. Zinedine Zidane’s side haven’t been quite the same force they were when Cristiano Ronaldo was there. Right now, they have Karim Benzema who will turn 33 later this year and might not have that much longer left at the highest level.

Luka Jovic is someone who Real can have as a long-term replacement for the Frenchman but he hasn’t done too well this season so far. Kane could also be someone they could have up front if Benzema departs. The 26-year-old was even linked to Los Blancos during the January transfer window with Don Balon suggesting that they were lining up a move for him. Hence, it won’t be much of a surprise if Real were to now show renewed interest in Kane during the summer.

Manchester United

Manchester United may not be the dominant force in England it once used to be but the club is still capable of attracting top players, with Goal suggesting they could be Kane’s preferred destination as he looks for a move this summer. The Red Devils are going in the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Provided they sign a few players, United could well be contending for silverware.

The club’s attack already boasts of the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. Add Kane to that and you have a very formidable front-line. Then there’s youngster Mason Greenwood to add to the depth now and provide a long-term option for the future.

Someone like Kane would undoubtedly be useful to United in their quest to get back to the glory days. Here, the 26-year-old could also get a very good chance to maintain his scoring rate and surpass Alan Shearer as the top scorer in Premier League history.