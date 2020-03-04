Ryan Giggs full of praise for Man United midfielder

Bruno Fernandes has been an instant hit at Manchester United.

The midfielder has squashed any doubts about his ability to adapt to life in England, having started his career with the Red Devils in scintillating form. With three goals and two assists in his opening six games for the club, Fernandes has added some much needed creativity to United’s side.

Such form has, inevitably, seen the Portuguese international be showered in praise by both pundits and fans. Fernandes has now also quickly gained the seal of approval from club legend Ryan Giggs.

As quoted by Sky Sports News, Giggs said: “He’s a fantastic player. He’s lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it’s still early days.”

The midfielder’s opening displays have clearly been a breath of fresh air for those involved with the club, particularly as numerous past signings from foreign leagues have struggled to fit into the team. Fernandes start couldn’t have gone much better, but Giggs is sure that more is yet to come:

He added: “I still think he can get even better. He’s hit the ground running which is what you want – especially after signing in the January Transfer Window, it doesn’t always happen. But he’s fantastic and I’m pleased to see him doing so well.”

Occupying the no.10 role, United finally look to have found a playmaker that can not only create chances, but find the back of the net too. The attacking midfielder has already contributed to more goals this season than the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, despite only being in Manchester a little over a month.

His quick start to life in an MUFC jersey has clearly got Old Trafford bouncing again, and he is showing all the right signs that he has what it takes to become a big success at the club.