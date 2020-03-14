Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy reveals negative result of Coronavirus test

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy and his family have tested negative for the Coronavirus, as per reports in the Sun.

According to the report, City defender Mendy was asked by the club to isolate himself for 72 hours while Coronavirus tests were being conducted.

As a result, Man City’s practice session for Friday was called off following Mendy’s COVID-19 scare.

However, after a series of tests on him and his family, the results turned out to be negative to the relief of the French international.

Witnesses close to Mendy’s £4.5 million Cheshire home spoke to the Sun, explaining what they saw, saying:

“An ambulance and a rapid response car turned up at about 11am. A medic got out in a Hazmat suit – it was like something off a horror film.

“They were coming in and out of the property for about five hours. It was obvious they were treating it as though it could be something to do with the coronavirus.”

Mendy has now taken to social media to reveal that himself and those around him tested negative for the virus.

Mendy is sure to be relieved that his family and he are in the clear after a huge scare earlier this week. However, the epidemic continues to spread across Europe and the UK.