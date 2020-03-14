Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy reveals negative result of Coronavirus test

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy and his family have tested negative for the Coronavirus, as per reports in the Sun.
According to the report, City defender Mendy was asked by the club to isolate himself for 72 hours while Coronavirus tests were being conducted.
As a result, Man City’s practice session for Friday was called off following Mendy’s COVID-19 scare.
However, after a series of tests on him and his family, the results turned out to be negative to the relief of the French international.
Witnesses close to Mendy’s £4.5 million Cheshire home spoke to the Sun, explaining what they saw, saying:
“An ambulance and a rapid response car turned up at about 11am. A medic got out in a Hazmat suit – it was like something off a horror film.
“They were coming in and out of the property for about five hours. It was obvious they were treating it as though it could be something to do with the coronavirus.”
Mendy has now taken to social media to reveal that himself and those around him tested negative for the virus.
Bonjour à tous, Je tenais avant tout à vous remercier pour vos nombreux messages de soutien suite à la nouvelle concernant ma mise en quarantaine. Aujourd'hui, les résultats se sont avérés négatifs pour mon entourage, mais il est important que tout le monde prenne ses responsabilités dans cette période délicate, pour vous protéger vous mais surtout pour protéger les plus faibles face à l'épidémie. Je vous invite donc à suivre les consignes données par l'OMS afin de stopper le plus rapidement possible la propagation du virus et de reprendre le cours normal des choses. Prenez soin de vous et des vôtres🙏🏿Hamdoulilah♥️ #CoronaOut https://www.who.int/fr/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public @who ————————————————————————————Good morning, everyone, First of all, I would like to thank you for your numerous messages of support following the news about my quarantine. Today, the results were negative for those around me, but it is important that everyone takes their responsibilities in this delicate period, to protect you but above all to protect the weakest in the face of the epidemic. I therefore invite you to follow the instructions given by the WHO in order to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible and to get back to normal. Take care of yourself and your beloved ones🙏🏿Hamdoulilah♥️ #CoronaOut https://www.who.int/fr/emergencies/diseased/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public @who
Mendy is sure to be relieved that his family and he are in the clear after a huge scare earlier this week. However, the epidemic continues to spread across Europe and the UK.