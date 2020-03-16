Liverpool in advanced talks to extend star’s contract until 2023

According to the Daily Star via Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool are now in ‘advanced talks’ with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum over a new contract.

Schira claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side plan to extend the Dutchman’s contract until 2023, with the new deal also including the option for a further year.

Gini has been with the Reds for over three-and-a-half-years now, the dynamic midfielder joined the Merseyside outfit from Newcastle for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport.

The Star claim that there’s interest in the 29-year-old’s services from Spain and Italy, the ace’s current contract expires in 2021.

Wijnaldum has flourished under Klopp, the Feyenoord academy graduate has really taken his game to another level over the past couple of years.

The Dutchman’s legacy on Merseyside is already cemented, the acrobatic midfielder scored a crucial brace for the Reds in order to help them overcome a deficit against Barcelona to reach the Champions League final last season.

Wijnaldum has bagged five goals from central midfield in 38 appearances across all competitions this season, should the Reds prioritise a new contract for the ace in the near future?