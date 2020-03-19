Arsenal are reportedly set to exercise an option to extend David Luiz’s contract for another year to keep him at the Emirates until 2021.

The 32-year-old has been a key figure for the Gunners so far this season, making 32 appearances across all competitions as he has been a regular fixture in the side under Mikel Arteta too.

Albeit he has been scrutinised and criticised at times due to his defensive vulnerabilities, the quality and experience that he brings to the table certainly counts for plenty.

After conceding 51 goals in 38 league games last season, Arsenal needed to improve in that department and Luiz has made an impact since arriving.

According to The Sun, that could now see the Brazilian international extend his stay at the club as Arsenal are said to be set to exercise the extension clause in his current deal which will ensure he remains in north London until 2021.

It’s added that Arteta has been impressed with the stalwart, and so that in turn has seemingly led to the expected decision to keep him on next season while the Gunners boss will no doubt have aspirations this summer to stamp his mark on the squad too.

Depending on when or if the season is able to resume given the current suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Luiz and Arsenal still have hopes to secure Champions League qualification and the FA Cup.

He will undoubtedly hope to play a key role in that to further prove his importance to the side, and in turn show that any official decision to exercise his extension clause would be the smart move from the Arsenal hierarchy moving forward.