Chelsea look to raid Ajax again as they broaden search to solve key position

Although it might be hard for the fans to get excited about, a good full back is pivotal to a good team and there aren’t a lot of them going around.

Chelsea have a situation at left back where Marcos Alonso can’t really defend and Emerson doesn’t have the confidence of Frank Lampard, so it’s clear that someone will need to come in this Summer.

The Independent reported that they had agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax ahead of next season, but that might not be the only business done between the clubs this Summer.

As reported by The Express, Chelsea feel they might struggle to agree a deal with Leicester for Ben Chilwell, so Ajax’s Argentine left back Nicolas Tagliafico has now emerged as an option.

Clearly the clubs have a decent relationship where they can agree terms on a transfer, and he does look like he might be good enough for the Premier League.

Although he lacks height, he makes up for it in aggression. He’s more of a defence-first player in the style of Gabriel Heinze, but that could be perfect for Chelsea.

There’s nothing at this point to say anything has been agreed, but it’s clear that Chelsea consider a new left-back as a major priority.