‘Probably Sami Hyypia’ – Virgil van Dijk hilariously trolls Liverpool legend in Q&A session

Jamie Carragher got involved in Virgil van Dijk’s Q&A session on Twitter and got trolled for his efforts by the Liverpool defensive ace.

With the season currently suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, Van Dijk decided to hold a Q&A session to engage with fans and give them a distraction while they’re staying at home.

The questions unsurprisingly started to flood in within minutes, and Carragher even submitted his own, as seen in the tweet below.

The Liverpool legend asked which former Reds defender Van Dijk has based his game on, clearly jokingly suggesting he was expecting the Dutchman to say him.

Van Dijk called his bluff though and went with Sami Hyypia, drawing a brilliant reaction from Liverpool fans who found his response hilarious.

It’s a tough time for people around the world right now, but not only is he bossing things on the pitch, but Van Dijk is also bringing some humour off it too as he hopes to give Liverpool fans a bit of a morale boost with his social media activity.

As for Carragher, he’ll have to take the L on this one and move on…