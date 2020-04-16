With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to build a Manchester United team capable of challenging for the top honours in the game again, news that one of their targets may be set to stay at their current club is likely to be met with disappointment.

According to Italian broadcaster Top Calcio 24 and reported by the Daily Mirror, Fiorentina owner and chairman, Rocco Commisso, has stated that he believes Federico Chiesa will remain with the Serie A outfit.

“I said that I only want players who want to remain here,” Commisso said.

“I kept him [Chiesa] this season, but he wants to stay and we will do everything necessary to make him happy. The situation has changed at Fiorentina, that is clear for all to see, and that includes Chiesa. We want to build an even stronger squad and it’ll be great if all the best players are part of it.”

It had been suggested that United had been monitoring Chiesa’s progress at Fiorentina and were perhaps readying themselves to make a bid for his services in due course.

Their reported interest was understandable given that he had already scored seven goals and delivered five assists in 26 Serie A and Coppa Italia appearances during the 2019/20 campaign, per the Daily Mirror.

However, Commisso’s statement appears to have put paid to any deal happening in the near future.