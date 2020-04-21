Arsenal have received a huge boost in their pursuit of the transfer of James Rodriguez as Manchester United have ended their interest in the Real Madrid attacking midfielder.

Rodriguez has not been at his best in recent times, having largely flopped at the Bernabeu, whilst also failing to make much of an impact whilst on loan at Bayern Munich in the two seasons prior to this one.

Still, the Colombia international was one of the finest players in the world in his position not so long ago, and it makes sense that he still has several big clubs in the Premier League looking at his situation.

Arsenal remain one of his main suitors, and they’ve just been given a huge boost as the Sun claim Man Utd have decided to end their interest in signing Rodriguez.

This should clear the Gunners to move into pole position for the 28-year-old, who is surely going to be offloaded by Madrid sooner rather than later.

Los Blancos could do with making some changes to their squad and it’s been widely reported that Rodriguez could be one of a number of big names shown the door in the next transfer window.

Arsenal will hope to take advantage, as they could really do with bringing in a replacement for the struggling Mesut Ozil in that number ten role.