Chelsea and Juventus have reportedly held talks over a transfer deal for Emerson Palmieri and Alex Sandro.

According to Tuttosport, with translation and additional information from the Metro, the two clubs have held some discussions over Emerson making the move to Turin, with Chelsea asking for £22million for his signature.

However, the report suggests Juve are also trying to offer Alex Sandro to Chelsea as part of the deal in a bid to bring Emerson’s price tag down.

This could work well for both clubs, with the Blues likely to be keen to improve on their current options at left-back.

Frank Lampard has had a challenging first season at Stamford Bridge and could do with making some changes, with neither Emerson nor Marcos Alonso really looking good enough.

As noted by the Metro, Chelsea have also been linked with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell in that position, and Sandro could make a fine alternative.

The Brazilian has shone at Juventus and CFC may well end up the winners in this deal if it goes through.