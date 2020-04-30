It’s starting to sound like a lot of clubs don’t have the money to make huge signings this Summer, so it means they will need to come up with another plan.

They could look to rely on a youth player or get someone in on loan for a year while they wait to see if things change next Summer, or they could decide to go for a cheaper alternative instead.

According to the Manchester Evening News, that’s part of Man United’s thinking when it comes to James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

They report that Maddison will not be leaving Leicester this Summer, with The Foxes looking for £80m to let him go. It seems like they are confident that no one will pay that just now, so that should rule out an imminent transfer.

The report goes on to say that Man United were interested in him, but they now see Grealish as a cheaper alternative and have been trying to set up a deal with Aston Villa to sign him instead.

It’s not clear what will happen to Villa in terms of relegation, but the story says that Grealish is expected to leave regardless of what happens, and Old Trafford seems like the most likely destination just now.