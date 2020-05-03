Manchester United have been scouting Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot all season, according to the Sun via Tutto Mercato.

The report states that United scouts have watched Rabiot ‘several times’ this season and are looking to sign the midfielder from the Serie A outfit.

News of the Red Devils scouting Rabiot is sure to intensify transfer speculation about a move for the Frenchman from Turin to Old Trafford, as per the latest developments.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his midfield following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon with United star midfielder Paul Pogba’s future also up in the air at the moment.

Juventus are keen on signing Pogba according to widespread transfer speculation and a swap deal involving Rabiot for Pogba could be on the cards.

The French midfielder Rabiot hasn’t pinned down a starting spot at Juventus since his move from Paris Saint-Germain and could be on the move should his current club sign another midfielder.

At the moment, however, there is no news of a bid for Rabiot but United are firmly interested in securing his signature.