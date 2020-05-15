Tottenham have been handed some great news as captain Harry Kane has revealed that he will be ready to play whenever the Premier League season restarts as he has recovered from his hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old has 17 goals and two assists in 25 games so far this season as he continued to be a talismanic presence up top for Spurs, but he was ruled out of action in January and was forced to miss 15 games across all competitions due to the hamstring problem.

With the likes of Heung-min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn all picking up problems too, it severely limited Jose Mourinho’s options, but the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown has allowed his injured stars to continue their respective recoveries without having to miss further games.

While it’s not yet official when the season will resume, Kane has provided Mourinho and Tottenham fans with a major boost as he has revealed that he’s ready to feature whenever the games are rescheduled.

“I’m pretty much as good as I can be,” Kane told Sky Sports News. “I was at a good stage before the lockdown. I was pretty much doing everything except from training with the team.

“Then obviously the last week or so we’ve been able to go in and do one-on-one training with one member of staff on the pitch. It’s been nice to get out and start touching a ball again.

“Whenever the season does continue, whether it’s next month, or two months, three months, I should be ready to go from the first game.”

Given his prolific record up top and his importance to Spurs, that will be music to the ears of all concerned as Kane’s presence was undoubtedly missed during his spell out injured.

It may well come too late though given they’ve already crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League, while they have a seven-point deficit to wipe out to Chelsea in fourth place in the Premier League table in the battle to qualify for Europe’s premier competition next season.

In turn, time will tell how long it takes Kane to rediscover his peak condition and top form while also treading carefully to avoid any late setbacks, but Tottenham will no doubt be delighted to have him back in the mix when the season gets back underway such is his influence and impact in the final third.