Manchester United midfielder Fred has admitted that the quality of Red Devils wonderkid James Garner surprised him.

The 19-year-old has looked one of the most impressive prospects coming through United’s academy, even though he’s yet to really get a regular run in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

It remains to be seen when Garner will get that opportunity, but Man Utd fans can be encouraged by Fred’s words on the teenager as he clearly rates him highly.

Speaking to Sport Witness, the Brazil international singled Garner out for special praise, saying: “We have a lot of academy players with a lot of quality.

“Mason (Greenwood) has been playing, but the one that surprised me the most and whose style I like the most is James Garner.”

United have a proud history of bringing players through their academy, and it looks like Garner could be the latest to make it big in their senior side if he gets an opportunity soon.

Fred also spoke about the season having to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, admitting that it was frustrating to see the campaign halted just as he was showing some of his finest form for MUFC.

He said: “I always like to be playing, it’s my nature, so it does (bother me). But there’s nothing we can do at that moment.

“The priority is people’s health. I try to focus to be ready to move on when things come back.”