After battling testicular cancer for nine weeks and successfully overcoming the disease, one Manchester United youngster has been given more cause for celebration after being handed a one-year contract extension by the club.

Max Taylor, now 20, has been at the club since he was 14, according to the Daily Mail, and at one time it appeared that his football career might be over before it began.

The year’s extension will give Taylor some renewed focus at the very least, and perhaps the opportunity to see if he can once again knock on the door of the first team.

The Daily Mail note that he had recently been sent out on loan to Stalybridge Celtic, and since returning to training last September, he’s also featured in the U23 side on six occasions, as well as being named on the bench in United’s Europa League match away to Astana.

Though there’s a long, long road ahead for the youngster, his second chance could prove to be invaluable, and if he can achieve anywhere close to his potential, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has another link with the Man United academy to be proud of.