Liverpool could reportedly be ready to sell Virgil van Dijk if they receive a transfer bid in the region of £89million.

The Netherlands international has been one of the Reds’ most important players in recent times and Don Balon claim he’s a target for Real Madrid as a long-term replacement for ageing club captain Sergio Ramos.

Van Dijk is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the world in his position and would be a great fit at the Bernabeu, where big-name ‘Galactico’ signings like this are always popular.

Still, it’s a surprise that Don Balon suggest Liverpool would let him go for that kind of price, as it could be argued he’s worth a considerable amount more than that.

Defenders, however, don’t often move for as big fees as attacking players, and one imagines the transfer market will also change in the near future due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

LFC fans will surely be hoping Real aren’t ready to pay up for Van Dijk anyway and that he remains at Anfield for the foreseeable future.