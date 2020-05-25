Although it may only be a temporary reprieve, Manchester United haven’t given up hope of trying to get a short extension to Odion Ighalo’s contract.

The coronavirus situation has put paid to any hopes the Red Devils had of signing the player permanently, but with Marcus Rashford almost back to full fitness, that isn’t the disaster it might otherwise have been.

Moreover, it would appear that Ighalo’s parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, aren’t interested in selling the player per BBC Sport.

With just a few games left of the 2019/20 campaign remaining, however, BBC Sport suggest that United will explore any opportunity to keep Ighalo until the end of the season.

It’s clear that the Chinese club hold all of the aces in the negotiations, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to find it difficult to shift their stance on the player, but Ighalo’s purported lifelong support of the Red Devils might just help persuade Shanghai to accede to United’s wishes on this occasion.