The coronavirus pandemic has really highlighted what football clubs have overstretched themselves previously, as well as those who’ve been more prudent.

Barcelona appear to have suffered more than most, with BBC Sport detailing a 70 percent pay cut for the club’s first-team players back at the end of March.

Despite such a huge commitment from the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann et al, that hasn’t stopped the club going back to them cap-in-hand again.

According to Catalunya Radio, when Barca president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, visited first-team training back on May 23, he expressed a desire for the players to help the club out a little more than they had already.

Less than €10m is required from the players, but, noticeably, they are yet to respond.

Furthermore, Catalunya Radio also note that the board plan to review the player’s contracts for next season, which would suggest that there’s a strong likelihood they’ll want to slash a previously agreed amount too.

Whether that would see a potential exodus with players looking for more lucrative deals elsewhere, we’ll surely find out across the summer.