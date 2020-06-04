Barcelona will face Real Mallorca on June 13 as La Liga gets set to return, and Luis Suarez could reportedly hand them a major fitness boost.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since January after undergoing knee surgery, and that would have been a real blow for the Catalan giants given how influential he has continued to be for them this season.

Suarez bagged 14 goals and 11 assists in just 23 appearances prior to his setback, and he’ll be desperate to add to those tallies having been given a chance to feature in the conclusion of the current campaign after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown has pushed the season back.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Uruguayan stalwart is said to be training at a ‘very high level’ and is ready to make his comeback, as he’s expected to get medical clearance next week and it’s suggested that the reigning La Liga champions will be able to count on him in Mallorca.

It comes after regular updates in recent weeks over his fitness as he stepped up his recovery and joined group training to indicate that he was making positive progress.

This latest report now suggests that he will be available to coach Quique Setien when things get back underway, while Suarez offered a positive update himself to the club’s official site, as seen in his quotes below.

“I feel very good, adapting to training with my team-mates. Returning after an injury is always difficult, because you are a little scared but I’m enjoying being back.”

Provided that he doesn’t suffer any late setbacks, it appears as though Suarez will be in contention in just over a week’s time, although given his lack of playing time in 2020 and the caution that will come with returning to competitive action after such a lengthy absence, it would surely come as no surprise if he started on the bench and was gradually reintroduced into the XI.

That said, even his presence in the squad and being an option for Setien will arguably be seen as a major boost in itself.