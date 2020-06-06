Barcelona reportedly have five options in mind if Junior Firpo leaves this summer as he has been linked with an exit and possibly being part of the offer for Lautaro Martinez.

The more immediate focus for the Catalan giants is on the restart of the La Liga season, as they will return to action next Saturday when they face Real Mallorca in their first game back.

However, speculation continues to link them with potential activity this summer in the transfer window, and they are said to have options in mind if they have to replace an outgoing star.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Junior Firpo is linked with being included in the offer to Inter for Martinez, and so should he leave, that will leave a void that must be filled at left-back as the reigning La Liga champions would once again have a lack of quality depth and long-term solutions in that department to rival Jordi Alba.

It’s added that he is valued at €41m though, and so that should significantly lessen the amount of cash involved in the offer for Martinez.

Firpo, 23, has been limited to just 17 appearances so far this season, while it would surely be a huge disappointment for him personally if he did leave this summer given he only arrived at the Camp Nou from Real Betis last year.

Nevertheless, in the event that he does seal a departure, the Mundo Deportivo report above adds that Juan Bernat, Nicolas Tagliafico, Pervis Estupinan, Angelino and Raphael Guerreiro are five players who are said to be of interest to Barcelona if they have to address the issue.

Bernat, Tagliafico and Guerreiro would arguably be the more sensible options to consider given their proven quality and experience at a high level, but time will tell if Firpo leaves firstly to then spark the need for Barca to step up their pursuit of one of the names noted above.