According to journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to Leeds United News, Junior Firpo would become one of Leeds United’s top earners in the Premier League if they secure promotion at the end of this season.

Upon promotion, Leeds United will face numerous tasks to address, including the futures of players currently out on loan and those returning to their parent clubs. While recruiting new players is crucial, it’s equally vital to resolve the futures of existing players, such as left-back Firpo, who has been linked with a move away from Elland Road of late.

Firpo could serve as a valuable backup option, but given his high wage if Leeds are promoted from the Championship, offloading him could be beneficial for the Whites.

Graeme Bailey revealed to Leeds United News: “If you are back in the Premier League with him, he is on very good money and will be one of Leeds’ highest earners in the Premier League, there is no doubt about that.

“He came from La Liga, and ideally you do want a young, upcoming full-back to come in to replace Firpo, but you are not desperate.

“If you started next season with Firpo in the Premier League, ideally you want an upgrade, but he’s not a complete disaster.”

Given his bit-part role this season in Leeds’ Championship promotion bid, it would be surprising if Firpo isn’t moved on by the club in the summer because of his extortionate wage.

The Dominican international has started 12 times in the league and has five assists to his name.