Junior Firpo has struggled to get into the Leeds team so far this season and one journalist believes fans of the Yorkshire club will be happy to see him leave.

The defender has played just three times this season due to a combination of a knee injury and Daniel Farke believing he is not good enough.

Real Betis are keen on Firpo returning to the Benito Villamarin in January after setting their sights on striking a loan deal with Leeds, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Leeds should jump at any deal that will help them get the left-back out of the door at Elland Road as fans have grown frustrated at his inability to rediscover his best form.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I do think he is a better player than Leeds have seen so far, but patience is wearing thin. I think that a lot of Leeds fans will probably be happy to see the back of him.