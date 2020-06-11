Video: Man United fans will love this as target Jack Grealish scores an incredible solo goal during friendly for Villa

There’s no doubting that Jack Grealish made the headlines for all the wrong reasons during the coronavirus shutdown.

He’s now got a chance to put that right, and if he can drag Aston Villa to safety then that might help him in the eyes of Villa fans at least.

The Metro were the latest outlet to link him with a summer move to Man United, and the Old Trafford fans will love seeing this solo goal as evidence of what he can do.

READ MORE: Man United put transfer plans on hold as club demands fee that would break the Premier League record

Unfortunately the camera angle isn’t the best, but you can still see the absolute class to pull this off:

We've only just seen Jack Grealish's goal against West Brom the other day. Oh my Christ. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/XN93jt3Cys — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) June 10, 2020

Man United fans might worry about his maturity and ability to handle playing for a truly elite team, but this shows that he has the ability to shine at the highest level.