Manchester United are reportedly facing competition for the potential transfer of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

According to the print edition of France Football, as translated by Sport Witness, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is also keen on Dembele after his eye-catching performances in Ligue 1.

Rodgers will also know Dembele well from their time together at Celtic, though the report suggests a move to the King Power Stadium is not seen as a priority for the Frenchman.

This could mean Man Utd still have the edge in this deal, having been linked with Dembele by Goal, as well as by the Sun, who claim he’d likely cost around £60million to sign this summer.

It would be interesting to see the 23-year-old in the Premier League in the near future, whether it’s with Leicester or United, though it’s debatable if the Red Devils really still need him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the excellent Marcus Rashford up front, while Anthony Martial can also play there, and Odion Ighalo’s loan deal has been extended after his fine start at Old Trafford.

Dembele is no doubt a talent, but he might be well advised to consider a move to Leicester, where he might play more often, while the Foxes are also currently looking more likely to be able to offer him Champions League football next season as well.