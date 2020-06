Man United star Bruno Fernandes pays tribute to former teammate who’s retired after a severe injury

You can usually tell how much a player is liked by the tone of the tributes that come their way when they retire, and Jeremy Mathieu has been getting some glowing ones.

Record reported yesterday that former Sporting CP defender Jeremy Mathieu was considering retirement after a bad injury that he picked up in training, and it seems it’s been confirmed.

He had a stellar career that included Champions League and La Liga wins with Barcelona, and it sounds like he forged a strong relationship with Bruno Fernandes at Sporting.

The Man United star posted a touching tribute to the big Frenchman on his Instagram today, which appears to confirm his retirement:

He praises him for being a centre back who has the quality of a number ten, the speed of a winger and also praised his ability from free kicks.

The report from Record did suggest that he had the option to stay on at Sporting as a youth coach, so hopefully he takes that up and passes on his experience to the young players.