Leicester hope to sign Real Madrid flop for almost half of his original transfer fee

It takes some brave decision makers to admit that they’ve made a mistake in the transfer market, but it will only hurt the club if they bury their heads in the sand and hope things improve.

The Mirror reported that Real Madrid signed Luka Jovic last summer for an estimated £60m, but things just haven’t worked out for him in Madrid.

He’s only managed to score twice in the league and it looks like his time could be up already, but Real will need to accept that they made a huge mistake to let him go.

That might be the case, after the Daily Star reported that Leicester City were hopeful of signing him this summer, and Real will need to take a serious financial hit.

It’s suggested that £31m could be enough to convince Real to sell, and that means they will lose him for almost half the fee they paid one year ago.

The Serbian striker is clearly talented and showed how prolific he can be with a great spell at Frankfurt before moving to Spain, so perhaps he just needs a fresh start.

The report even suggests that Real have “transfer listed” the striker, so it sounds like he could be on his way this summer.