Video: Chelsea target shows his quality by saving two identical penalties in a week

Penalties are mostly about psychology and trying to fake the goalkeeper out, so you could understand it up a player goes for the exact same spot where the keeper has recently made a save.

The problem for Gonzalo Maroni tonight was Gigi Donnarumma went to the same side, and he produced a near identical save to his penalty stop at the weekend:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s a fairly regulation save when you consider that he’s gone the right way, but the power he engineers in the save to force it back past the taker is the impressive thing here.

The Sun recently linked him with a move to Chelsea this summer as a potential replacement for Kepa, and this kind of aggressive decisiveness is something that the Spaniard sorely lacks.