According to the Mirror via Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (subscription required), with Joelson Fernandes still yet to agree a new contract with Sporting Lisbon, Arsenal can land the ace for cut-price.
It’s claimed that the 17-year-old’s reasoning for not reaching new terms is that an agreement can’t be reached on what the ace’s release clause would be increased to, it currently stands at €45m.
O Jogo also report what A Bola did a couple of days ago by reporting that Arsenal have sent officials to Portugal to negotiate a deal for the promising winger.
O Jogo claim that due to Joelson’s unresolved contract situation, the ace could be available for a cut-price fee between €15-€20m.
After impressing for Sporting’s Under-23s this season – Joelson scored five goals and contributed two assists – the left-winger was brought into the first-team fold when Portuguese football restarted in June.
The talent, who is right-footed and likes to cut inside, has made four appearances off the bench for Sporting since Liga NOS resumed.