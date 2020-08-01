According to the Mirror via Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (subscription required), with Joelson Fernandes still yet to agree a new contract with Sporting Lisbon, Arsenal can land the ace for cut-price.

It’s claimed that the 17-year-old’s reasoning for not reaching new terms is that an agreement can’t be reached on what the ace’s release clause would be increased to, it currently stands at €45m.

O Jogo also report what A Bola did a couple of days ago by reporting that Arsenal have sent officials to Portugal to negotiate a deal for the promising winger.

O Jogo claim that due to Joelson’s unresolved contract situation, the ace could be available for a cut-price fee between €15-€20m.

After impressing for Sporting’s Under-23s this season – Joelson scored five goals and contributed two assists – the left-winger was brought into the first-team fold when Portuguese football restarted in June.

The talent, who is right-footed and likes to cut inside, has made four appearances off the bench for Sporting since Liga NOS resumed.

The tide keeps turning with regards to Arsenal’s negotiations for the Portugal Under-17s ace, the ace is now available for cut-price but A Bola reported earlier this week that it would still take €45m.