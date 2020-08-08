Video: Lenglet heads Barcelona in front against Napoli

Despite being up against it in the first 10 minutes of their match against Napoli, it was Barcelona who took the lead against the Italians after a towering header from a corner from Clement Lenglet.

Napoli had already hit the woodwork in the opening 90 seconds with Barca looking nervous at the Camp Nou, however, the visitors were unable to take advantage of their early pressure and were the victims of a sucker punch.

Ivan Rakitic floated a corner into the area and Lenglet was completely unmarked as he powered home to give Quique Setien’s side the lead.

