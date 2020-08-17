With Quique Setien having been sacked by Barcelona on the back of a shocking 8-2 reverse against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, it’s all change again at the Camp Nou.

It’s believed that former Dream Team player, Ronald Koeman, will take over the coaching position with the Blaugranes, and his first duty seems as though it may be to pair up Frenkie de Jong with one of his countrymen.

Ajax star, Donny van de Beek, has been linked with Real Madrid and Man United in the recent past, but Koeman’s link to the Dutch national team would certainly give him the edge.

Le10Sport cited by Sport note that van de Beek is a priority signing for Koeman, and with it also suggested that Luis Suarez could return to Ajax there is a possibility of player plus cash deal to oil the wheels.

Given how well the midfielder linked up with De Jong at club level and has done so internationally too, Barca fans should be excited to see if Koeman can pull the deal off.